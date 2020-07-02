For now it looks like parents in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will have their choice about how their child will receive their education in 2020-21.
The district announced this week that families will have two options – traditional and remote learning.
Traditional learning will feature in-class education where they receive instruction from a certified teacher on a district campus.
In the remote learning option students would receive their education outside of the campus but would still receive instruction from a certified teacher.
Remote learning could include synchronous, where the teachers and students gather at the same time, such as through a Zoom meeting, for instruction. Asynchronous learning would take place at the student’s leisure as he or she could receive instruction from a teacher’s prepared module at a later time.
Dawn Parnell, chief communications officer for the school district, said remote learning may look different from what students experienced in the spring when they suddenly had "at-home" learning.
"Remote learning will be very rigorous, active learning," Parnell said. "We have a better understanding now of what our students need to effectively interact and learn remotely. Moving forward, learning will be more challenging and engaging."
Parnell said the district looks to receive feedback this upcoming week from parents on whether they plan to enroll their child in traditional or remote learning.
But she said for now there won’t be a hybrid model.
As far as those attending the campus, Parnell said the district plans to distribute face masks to students and staff. It’s unclear if they will be required to wear them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.