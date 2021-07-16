A second DART station in Downtown Carrollton became one step closer to reality on Tuesday after the Carrollton City Council approved a special use permit (SUP) for DART’s Silver Line Terminal.
The proposed passenger terminal for the Silver Line would be on 7.7 acres in the Downtown Transit Center District along Denton Drive, 450 feet north of Belt Line Road.
DART’s Green Line has three stations in Carrollton – Trinity Mills, North Carrollton/Frankford Road and Downtown Carrollton. The new station would be the Downtown Carrollton Silver Line Station.
The council was presented plans in June by DART and Loren Shapio, Carrollton’s planning manager, said the city staff worked with DART to address questions surrounding the barriers. He said while the city requested a 6-foot barrier, the use of a 42-inch barrier is needed for visibility and safety issues.
“As the trains approach or leave, they obviously have to have sufficient sight visibility,” Shapiro said, adding that both the Garland and downtown Dallas stations have 42-inch fencing.
One of the roadblocks previously mentioned by the council was the possibility of connecting with the Grapevine Vintage Rail Platform.
DART’s Interim President and CEO David Leininger said vintage railroads have different requirements with them and that it wasn’t “our first priority” but wanted to accommodate it for the city.
“We have confirmed that there’s a site available that is capable of accommodating the vintage railroad of whatever time it is that you all collectively … actually gain control of that site and actually construct the platform,” he said.
DART Silver Line PMOR Project Director Tom LeBeau said vintage railroads use different equipments, the passenger coaches are different and they will not fit in DART’s platform.
LeBeau said there is property east of Denton Drive, which is not owned by the city or DART, but could accommodate a double track, if necessary.
Councilman Steve Babick said Carrollton is over 100 years old and he understands the challenges DART has working with the city’s landscape, but he does not want the council to forget about the vintage railroad.
“A lot of things still have to happen. A lot of future councils will have to evaluate and help the vintage railroads have the license to use the tracks to get here,” Babick said.
Councilwoman Nancy Cline raised questions regarding the possible alignment with a planned DCTA rail. A DART official said DART’s current design has room along Broadway – similar to Trinity Mills – allowing the DCTA rail in close proximity to DART’s Silver and Green Lines.
