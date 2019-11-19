The Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyrstin Danea Ross of Seagoville on Sunday and charged her with the murder of Jade Monique Harris, 20, who was from Lewisville.

Ross, 27, is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case. Tanner Lane Brock, 21, was arrested Nov. 8 in the Wise County town of Alvord and charged with Harris’ murder.

According to a press release issued by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Ross was located in Alvord around 2:40 a.m. and taken into custody. It states Ross is an associate of Brock.

Harris’ body was discovered Nov. 3 near a creek bank on FM 2449 in Ponder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled that Harris had been stabbed, and the manner of death is being ruled a homicide.

Harris had been missing since Oct. 25. Media reports state Harris’ car was discovered Nov. 3 in Carrollton, the same day a missing person’s report was filed.

Ross and Brock are each being held in Denton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Officials from the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Harris leaves behind a husband, John Harris, Jr., a 2-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

A GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/f/jade-monique-harris, has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

