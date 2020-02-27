Sheryl Underwood got her start in comedy, but today she wears many hats and inspires many fans through TV, radio, her entrepreneurism and her philanthropy.
Underwood is in town performing, but is making a special stop at a Carrollton Walmart at 1213 E. Trinity Mills Road from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. As a Metamucil partner, she will greet fans and promote Metamucil’s “Two-Week Challenge” campaign.
The award-winning entertainer is best known for co-hosting the nationally syndicated daytime show, “The Talk”. The Emmy-nominated show in its 10th year averages two million viewers per day.
At her appearance, she will pass out free samples and encourage attendees to try Metamucil’s Two-Week Challenge, which provides participants tips and tricks on taking Metamucil to stay regular.
Underwood is also a veteran actor (The Young and the Restless, Bullworth, I Got the Hook Up and Beauty Shop) and radio show host on Jamie Foxx’s The Foxxhole on Sirius 106/XM 149, the “Sheryl Underwood Radio” radio daily on The Juice 107.3 (WJUC) in Toledo Ohio and North Carolina A&T State University’s WNAA 90.1 FM. Underwood is also a highly sought-after contributor, appearing on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, The Tom Joyner Show, and Dr. Phil.
While comedy and entertaining takes up much of her time, she is also an entrepreneur (Owner and CEO – Pack Rat Productions Inc) and 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.-- the only full-time entertainer to ever hold the sorority’s highest post!
