Work continues on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Silver Line Regional Rail project with the start of construction on the Josey Lane bridge in Carrollton.
For the initial bridge construction, large diameter holes are drilled into the ground and filled with steel rebar and concrete for each bridge pier. With depths ranging from 42 feet to 49 feet, each hole is drilled into the bedrock for strength and stability. With a diameter of 54 inches, each pier footer is filled with up to 30 cubic yards of concrete, which is over 6,000 gallons.
The Silver Line Regional Rail Project's primary purpose is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population and activity centers in the northern part of the DART Service Area.
With revenue service scheduled for 2023, the 26-mile Silver Line Regional Rail Project traverses seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano, and includes 10 new stations.
When completed, the $1.2 billion Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales.
The line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line providing access to various Denton County locations, DART's Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station, and DART’s Red and Orange Lines at CityLine/Bush Station, giving riders easy access to Downtown Plano and the eastern side of the DART network.
