Land that was once planned to include baseball fields in Carrollton will now likely have soccer fields instead.
Lake Highlands Girls Classic League has agreed to take over a contract with the city and plans to build soccer fields on 30 acres of land located next to McInnish Park.
The land, which is owned by the city of Carrollton, had been leased by Destiny Baseball, LLC since December of 2018. The organization was set to construct four high school sized baseball fields and parking on the land, which had previously been a landfill site, the city said.
Destiny Baseball had been leasing the land for $10,000 a year but decided to go in a different direction.
“They changed their business model to renovate existing fields instead,” said Scott Whitaker, director of parks and recreation for the city.
With the City Council’s approval last week Destiny Baseball was able to assign the agreement to the Lake Highlands Girls Classic League, Whitaker said. The league will take over the $10,000 annual lease.
Whitaker said the league could construct at least six soccer fields.
The Lake Highlands Girls Classic League has been in North Texas for more than 25 years, the city stated, and it has 350 teams and more than 5,000 female players.
For Carrollton, it’s a win.
“We think that we meet the demand for recreational soccer,” Whitaker said. “But there’s demand for the club level once you get past recreational soccer, and Lake Highlands felt like it would be worth investing in.”
Whitaker said the project would fit in with the soccer fields near McInnish Park.
“This puts us within the same campus, and we could be a big player for regional or national tournaments,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker said it’s unclear what the time line is for construction, but he said since it will be on top of a closed-off landfill, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) will be involved in the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.