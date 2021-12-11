A new ordinance is in the works to make it easier to prevent solicitation on public and residential property in Carrollton.
At a Carrollton City Council work session on Tuesday, Police Chief Derek Miller proposed an ordinance in which unlawful solicitation would be deemed a misdemeanor with a possible fine of up to $500.
The ordinance would make it unlawful for anyone to solicit on traffic islands or medians, public streets or alleys, public parking lots, in spaces where property owners have signage disallowing solicitation or in any way that blocks a hike and bike trail.
Additionally, it would be unlawful for solicitors to use aggressive tactics including threats of violence.
The proposed ordinance would also remove signage requirements for residents wishing to keep solicitors off their property. Residents will be able to expand the verbiage of their signs to say, ‘no soliciting, no trespassing, no hand bills,’ and more.
The city of Carrollton used to have a code requiring a permit for solicitors. However, the permitting process was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Texas. The Carrollton Police Department stopped enforcing the code on June 7, 2018.
The previous permitting ordinance required a general background check and a $10 fee, Miller said. City Manager Erin Rinehart said the permitting process also created a false sense of security for residents who would see the city logo on the permit thinking the city fully vetted the business when the business owner only payed a $10 fee.
Miller and Assistant City Attorney Susan Keller said that the proposed ordinance will contain some sort of standard to ensure proper enforcement.
The City Council will revisit the proposed ordinance at a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.