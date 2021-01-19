Tracy Brown spoke at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony, hosted by Lewisville ISD, 22 years ago.
And as she prepared to be the keynote speaker at this year’s event, which was organized by the Committee to Commemorate MLK Day, the author, lecturer and expert on diversity and inclusion couldn’t help but reflect back on her speech in 1999 and what has happened since then.
“What were we talking about back in 1999?” she said during Monday’s ceremony. “We were focused that year on what hopes we had individually and collectively for fulfilling the dream as being described by Martin Luther King Jr. As I looked back at those notes I realized we have accomplished so many things we had hoped for 22 years ago. And, I was struck by how the more things change the more they stay the same. Because we have so much work to do right now in 2021.”
Monday’s ceremony, which had the theme of “A Beloved Community: Justice for All,” was broadcast virtually because of the pandemic, marking the first time in the event’s 28 years it has not taken place in person.
But much like past years’ events the keynote speech included a message of love, which was drawn from King’s mission.
“Each one of us must commit to be an example of love with our interactions with everyone,” she said. “People who are like us and people who are not like us.”
Brown also referenced a speech King gave in 1957 when he talked about the foundation of creating a beloved community.
She said to truly have a community, one must welcome unity.
“Unity cannot come if I don’t welcome it,” Brown said. “Unity does not require uniformity … unity implies from its very nature that we are different from one another and we choose, choose to be of one accord.”
She concluded by saying if people want a beloved community they must take steps to obtain it.
“Be love, and welcome unity,” she said. “That is my calling and my charge, and I challenge you to join me in that commitment.”
Despite being virtual, Monday’s ceremony included several elements that have been part of previous years’ events. The LHS Dancers performed two songs to illustrate MLK’s message of unity and justice. The ceremony also featured the song “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”
Several students throughout LISD shared their thoughts on video about what they learned from 2020 and what they hope to see in 2021.
“We have a long way to go in the mission of achieving equality,” said Marcus High School senior Tamyra Kelly. “But I’ve also learned that there’s immeasurable strength in the communities we build with each other and that if we come together we’re extremely powerful.”
The ceremony also included a welcome message from Congressman Michael Burgess, Flower Mound Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma and LISD Superintendent Kevin Rogers.
“When I think of MLK Jr. I think of service. I think of how he wanted to make sure all of humanity was included,” Rogers said. “I heard something the other day that stuck with me. We can either build taller walls or bigger tables to include folks. And I prefer bigger tables. I know that’s what Martin Luther King Jr. would say, too. What a great example for all of us to live up to.”
At the end of the ceremony the winners were announced for the annual art, essay and photography contests that took the program’s theme. Among the winners was Marcus High School junior Saloni Mistery for her painting. For a complete list of winners go to https://bit.ly/2LLydW0.
