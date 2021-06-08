Students in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will have the opportunity for more three-day weekends in the next school year.
At last week’s CFBISD Board of Trustees meeting trustees approved three waivers for staff development days for the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent John Chapman said the Texas Education Agency allows districts to have up to five waivers.
The waivers will allow Sept. 3, Oct. 8 and Feb. 18, which are all Fridays, to become staff development days instead of regular school days.
“There was a lot of conversation about having the five half days as we did in the spring versus full days,” Chapman said. “I got a little history lesson on the reasons why we should do full days. And I 100 percent agree.”
He said the full days allow families to pair them up with holidays to take a vacation.
“But we desperately, desperately need those three (professional development) days for the (20)20-21 school year,” Chapman said.
With the approval the calendar that was approved in January will be updated.
Other components of the calendar will remain the same, including the first day of school (Aug. 10), winter break (Dec. 22 to Jan. 4), spring break (March 14-18) and the last day of school (May 25).
