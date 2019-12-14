Fourth-graders from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s Thompson Elementary traveled to Austin on an Education in Action Discover Texas Field Trip recently to experience what they are learning in Texas history.
Students visited the Texas State Capitol and took part in ”The Legend of Texas: The Experience” at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms Living History Museum.
During the charter bus ride to Austin, students discussed why Texans are so proud of their unique heritage and participated in activities and games in preparation for their visit. In Austin the students visited the Texas State Capitol where their legislators, The Honorable Jane Nelson, state senator, District 12 and The Honorable Michelle Beckley, state representative, District 65, office.
Students saw first-hand where Texas laws are made as they toured the State Capitol including the Senate and House of Representatives chambers. Then the students stepped back in time to life in the 1800s in Texas at historic Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms with programming presented by Battle for Texas: The Experience.
During this unique program designed exclusively for Education in Action’s Discover Texas Field Trip participants, students experienced life on actual homesteads from the 1820s-1860s, a musket-firing demonstration, an engaging Texas Revolution skit, and an interactive and up close look at rare Texas Revolution artifacts. In addition, students met a Texas settler and heard his stories and perspective about the Texas Revolution.
”Education in Action’s Discover Texas Field Trips are based on the understanding that the most effective way for students to learn is through experience,” said Lacey Phillips, Discover Texas field trips director. ”Student activities during Discover Texas Field Trips reinforce and supplement Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) learning objectives in fun and hands-on ways at significant Texas sites that bring the content to life.”
Education in Action’s Discover Texas Field Trips make it easy for teachers to take their third-, fourth-, or fifth-grade classrooms on organized, fun, and educational site-based learning experiences. Discover Texas Field Trip staff members handle all details, including round-trip charter bus transportation, reservations, and TEKS-based program curriculum, so participating teachers can focus on their students and making connections between the experience and what students are learning in the classroom.
Discover Texas Field Trips are presented by Education in Action, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering educated and involved young people. In addition to one-day Discover Texas Field Trips to Abilene, Austin, San Antonio, Waco/Georgetown, Dallas, and Fort Worth, Education in Action also offers summer Lone Star Leadership Academy camps for outstanding fourth- through eighth-graders.
During the weeklong, overnight camps, participants experience significant Texas sites in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, or Houston/Galveston with Texas educators and a focus on leadership. For more information about Education in Action visit educationinaction.org and facebook.com/educationinaction.
