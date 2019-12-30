Lewisville police said the suspect in a deadly crash on Dec. 11 has turned himself in to authorities.

Derrell Roland Washington surrendered himself to the Denton County Jail on Dec. 26 for warrants unrelated to Lewisville PD’s investigation, according to a press release from LPD. His charges related to the Dec. 11 investigation are accident involving death and accident involving serious bodily injury. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 55-year-old Subash Saha of Carrollton.

Washington’s bond for the two charges totals $150,000.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, an officer attempted to stop a Chevy Tahoe for a traffic violation. The driver of the Tahoe fled from the officer. The officer did not pursue the violator due to the stop only being for a traffic violation, police said. 

A short time later, a second officer came upon a crash scene at Interstate 35E southbound frontage road and E. Round Grove Road.

The initial investigation revealed the Tahoe was traveling well above the posted 45 mph speed limit when the Tahoe collided with a Kia sedan, killing its driver, police said.

In addition to LPD’s charges Washington faces charges from other Texas agencies in unrelated cases.

