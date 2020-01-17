Dallas County Commissioner J.J.Koch has appointed former Carrollton City Councilwoman Lisa Sutter to the Parkland Hospital Board of Managers.
The board has oversees the building of the new Parkland Hospital. The Commissioners Court approves the budget for Parkland. Each Commissioner gets two appointees to the Board of Managers.
Sutter works for McKesson Corporation where she is a senior stock plan administrator managing national and international stock plans.
She was first elected to the Carrollton City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2012. She served as both deputy mayor pro tem and mayor pro tem.
She chaired the Audit/Finance Committee and the Judicial Committee and served on the Transit Orient Development Committee (TOD). She was a member of the Trinity River Central Regional Wastewater System Advisory Committee, the Environmental Distinction Awards Committee and was liaison to the Capital Improvements Project Advisory Commission.
In addition to her city council work, Sutter has served as an executive board member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Soccer Association for more than 20 years. She has also served as a board member for the Metrocrest Hospital Authority.
Sutter is married to Carrollton City Councilman John Sutter, and they have two daughters, three grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She is a native Texan and has lived in Carrollton since 1978.
