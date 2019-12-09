Goldfish Swim School, located in Carrollton, is partnering with Cook Children’s to promote its #LifeguardYourChild campaign and bolster efforts to teach children how to be safe in and around the water. The campaign is the result of a grim reality: Texas regularly leads the nation in drowning deaths.
“In Texas, there is no ‘drowning season.’ Unfortunately, it’s a year-round tragedy that can be prevented with proper precautions,” said Corwin Warmink, M.D., medical director of Emergency Services at Cook Children’s.
Goldfish Swim School, which provides water safety and swimming lessons to children ages four months to 12 years, helps educate parents and guardians on the importance of water safety. According to a study by National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, children who participated in swim lessons had an 88 percent reduced risk of drowning. Goldfish Swim School owner Brooke Geisz said she needed to do more.
“Cook Children’s sees firsthand the tragic results of an accidental drowning. They deal with the trauma that ripples across our community,” Geisz said. “The Lifeguard Your Child campaign struck a chord with me as a mother and a water safety advocate. It’s the right thing for Goldfish Swim School to do as we work together to end childhood drowning, and we’re grateful to the experts at Cook Children’s for championing such a powerful and urgent message.”
As part of the partnership, Goldfish Swim School will share water safety tips provided by Cook Children’s on its social media channels. Tips will include reminders to assign an adult watcher, learn CPR and stay vigilant even after children are out of the pool. Goldfish Swim School will continue to provide its W.A.T.E.R. Safety Programming in the Carrollton and West Plano communities, too.
Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages one to four, and the second leading cause for kids one to 14 in Texas. In 2019, 87 children drowned in Texas.
“We can help prevent another child in North Texas from drowning,” Geisz said.
For more information on Goldfish Swim School and water safety, please visit Goldfish Swim School or seek out the #LifeguardYourChild on social media feeds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.