The state of Texas is giving some school districts an option to boost teacher pay based on their performance, and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is jumping on board.
During last week’s CFB ISD Board of Trustees meeting, members of the district staff updated the board on plans to participate in the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program.
The TIA is one of the components of House Bill 3, which passed in 2019. Darrell Coleman, the district’s chief of staff, said HB 3 dedicated funding to school districts to improve instruction and student outcomes.
“The Legislature recognized that one very important component of all of that was to help teachers get more money,” Coleman said.
Coleman said it’s important to address teacher pay for several reasons, including retention.
“Although students started education programs excited about being teachers and graduated ready to enter the profession and make a difference in students’ lives, they were leaving the classroom within five years of their teaching career,” Coleman said. “Data shows that one of the reasons for them leaving the classroom had to do with compensation.”
Coleman said the one of the purposes of the teacher incentive allotment was to ensure top teachers have a realistic path to a competitive annual salary.
He said another reason is to attract and keep effective educators in the classroom and incentivize teaching at challenged campuses.
Coleman said it’s important for CFBISD to remain competitive since it often competes with neighboring districts for teachers. He showed a slide that indicates Garland, Grand Prairie and Richardson ISDs have already approved their TIA plans.
How it works
Jennifer Duplessis, executive director of finance, said teachers are eligible for additional pay based on one of three designations they reach.
Duplessis said the first level honors “recognized” teachers.
She said teachers with this designation can earn between $3,000 and $9,000 a year extra for meeting the district-developed qualifications. “While there are no strict numbers at the district or campus level this designation will be achieved by approximately 30 percent of the teachers across the state,” she said.
Duplessis said teachers who receive National Board Certification will automatically enter the TIA designation system at that “recognized” level.
Duplessis said the second level honors “exemplary,” where teachers can earn an additional $6,000 to $18,000 each year. She said the state projects that 20 percent of the state’s teachers can achieve that designation.
The third level is the “master teacher” distinction where teachers can earn an additional $12,000 to $32,000 a year. Duplessis said approximately 5 percent of the state’s teachers will reach this level.
Once a teacher earns any of these designations they will stay on the teacher’s certificate for five years regardless of what district they are in.
Duplessis said participating districts must include two components when determining the designations for their teachers – teacher observation and student growth.
Duplessis said for teacher observation the district uses Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS).
“Using this system will allow us to not ask any more of our teachers,” Duplessis said. “Instead we will spend our time developing systems that will ensure our evaluations across the district are based on the spirit under which T-TESS was written.”
For student growth, the district gets to decide what is used to document the performance. Duplessis said it could be the STAAR test, math, student growth goals, a combination of those or something else all together.
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Smith said a district committee recommended 40 percent of the TIA be based on teacher observation and 30 percent be based on student growth. In addition it recommended 20 percent be focused on teacher leadership.
“One of the main worries was that the TIA designation might lead to teachers teaching in silos,” Smith said, “which is not an OK thing in CFB.”
The committee recommended 5 percent go toward a student survey and another 5 percent for relative growth.
Smith said among the work that continues before the application submittal is setting the parameters for the three designations and deciding how the funds should be distributed.
Distribution
Duplessis said 90 percent of the teacher compensation must be used on the campus where the teacher works. But she said there are options on how that is divided out.
The district could give the full 90 percent to the teacher holding that designation. Or that teacher could receive a percentage, along with other high-performing teachers at that campus. Another option is to provide stipends to other hard-to-fill teaching positions.
Duplessis said 10 percent of the campus’ allotment will be used to implement a local designation system.
“We know that there are going to be difficult decisions that need to be made,” Duplessis said. “But at the same time we know that the work is important and that it’s important to provide this pathway for highly qualified teachers to receive a designation.”
The district must submit a plan to the Texas Education Agency by April for approval. The plan must demonstrate the teacher observation system and the student performance measures.
Districts will also submit evidence of teacher effectiveness to Texas Tech University to ensure the accuracy of its data.
Duplessis said it’s possible some of the campuses are phased in during this process.
