Vaccine
File photo

Texas Health Resources will provide COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment this week only at three community clinics in North Texas.

Individuals age 16 and up can walk in and receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a Texas Health Community Clinic in Dallas, Plano, and Corinth. The second dose is required three to six weeks after the first dose, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

"We're privileged to serve as a vaccination hub and help protect members of the community from COVID-19," said Winjie Miao, Texas Health’s senior executive vice president and chief experience officer. "It’s moving to see how many people are coming in, and how grateful they are for the opportunity to be vaccinated." 

The three clinics have received more than 50,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week to distribute to community members who choose to receive the shot.

Texas Health has administered more than 260,000 vaccines to employees, spouses, volunteers, and members of the public.

The vaccine is available April 20-24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at these walk-in locations:

Texas Health Community Clinic

9330 Amberton Pkwy

Dallas

Texas Health Community Clinic

Sam Johnson Recreational Center

401 W. 16th Street

Plano

Texas Health Community Clinic

3305 Corinth Parkway

3rd Floor

Corinth

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments