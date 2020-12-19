This year was the definition of a “Plan B” season for the Hebron High School marching band.
Except for when it came to the final results. A strong finish at the UIL Class 6A State Marching Band Contest was always “Plan A.”
Three bands from Lewisville ISD placed in the top four Tuesday at the UIL Class 6A State Marching Band Contest, which took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Hebron High School placed second with 18 points, followed by third-place Flower Mound High School, which also scored 18 points, and fourth-place Marcus High School, which finished with 20 points.
Claudia Taylor Johnson High School from San Antonio won the event with 10 points.
But when practices began in the summer, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was anyone’s guess what this year’s marching band season was going to look like.
“We weren’t sure if the season was even going to happen,” said Andy Sealy, director of bands at Hebron. “There was a lot of complex decision making.”
He said normally the band would begin preparing for the year with two-a-day practices in July leading up to the start of the school year.
“Super intensive and super concentrated,” he said.
But with the pandemic, UIL restrictions changed how bands prepared. Bands were restricted to 60-90 minutes of practice with only 30 students at a time. Competitive practice didn’t start until the second week of September. By then, 50-60 students could practice together.
Sealy said it was a challenge to write the drills with students socially distanced, which ranged from 6 feet to 10 feet depending on the instrument.
“The progress was really slow at first,” Sealy said.
Sealy said the band also had to deal with students being unavailable because of quarantining.
“We kept larger pools of backup performers,” Sealy said. “We had to build up a backup plan to withstand the quarantine. Some kids had to learn multiple positions and had to step up.”
The restrictions also caused bands to rethink how to approach their performances.
“Most schools opted for an abbreviated version of their show or they changed their show,” Sealy said. “We completely changed our show, both visually and musically.”
Sealy said Hebron went with a less involved show for the peripheral things.
“Many of the bells and whistles were stripped out,” Sealy said. “Not just for ours but others, too.”
Hebron’s show was called “La Suerte Azul,” or “The Luck of the Blue,” in honor of one of the school’s colors.
“We selected music that was significant as adults from their early experience in marching band,” Sealy said.
The show featured music pieces “La Suerta de los Tantos” by Johnny Richards, the second movement of “Concierto de Aranjuez” by Joaquin Rodrigo and “One More Time, Chuck Corea” by Gene Puerling.
“All of that was Plan B,” Sealy said.
But in the end the preparation paid off. Sealy said Hebron had the performance it wanted, regardless of the final placement.
“What’s important is how you and your students feel about your final product,” Sealy said. “Unlike sports where you have a winner and a loser based on the scoreboard, in our world the judges have total control based on the scores. You have to be at peace with the performance and the preparation and be satisfied that you best version of yourself that you put out there.”
And Sealy said he was.
“I’m proud of their resolve and resilience in these challenging circumstances,” Sealy said. “I’m super proud of these kids. They could have come in dead last and I was proud of their final performance.”
