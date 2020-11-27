The journey for Amina Sultan has been to follow the American dream, become a proud citizen of the United States and now a proud health care business owner.
Before traveling to the U.S. from Karachi, Pakistan, Sultan’s parents helped her go to college in Karachi where she became a registered nurse in 1996 from the Aga Khan School of Nursing. She arrived in the U.S. in 2005 and traveled to Texas where the story of her journey to citizenship began.
“I was in an abusive marriage, got out and lived in a shelter, the Genesis Women’s Shelter Outreach, with my then-4-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter,” Sultan said.
Sultan said she was in the shelter for 11 months. She and her children had one room and had to share a bathroom with 20 other women.
The program provided various resources to help the women get back on their feet, such as bus passes and job connections.
The women attended counseling sessions once a week, and they even attended etiquette classes.
“My goal was to get an apartment,” Sultan said. “I found a job, and it was within walking distance. Then I moved to the next level and got a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.”
Next was overcoming a challenge from behind the wheel.
“I didn’t even know how to drive a car,” Sultan said. “I failed three times, and the fourth time was a charmer, and I passed because I didn’t give up. I learned how to drive a car, to get approved under VAWA (Violence Against Women’s Act), and I got my green card in 2008. I’m a very proud citizen of the United States of America. The land of opportunity has given me everything from shelter to thrive, to not only survive but to live a joyful life full of hopes, dreams and compassion.”
Sultan wanted to be close to her children, and an opportunity arose when an investor gave her a chance to invest in 49 percent ownership in a home health care company, allowing her dream to continue.
“I worked my way up by God’s grace. When we got the company we only had 12 patients but, within three years we got up to 150 patients. It was all word of mouth because we were providing the best service,” Sultan said. “Everything has an end, so the partnership ended after seven years in September of 2019. God had other plans for me. In 2019 October I was fortunate enough to buy the same company that I used to work for 10 years ago, and now we just moved to Carrollton.”
Earlier this month Sultan celebrated her new business she recently purchased, North Texas Best Home Health Care, with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer and representatives from the Genesis Women’s Shelter Outreach in attendance along with co-workers and friends.
Sultan added, “I knew from a very tender age that I would become a nurse. I saw my mom taking care of my grandmother. Caring is innate in me, and I believe that was my calling and thanks to my dad, he supported me and believed in me to pursuit my dreams.”
Sultan became a citizen of the United States in 2013, and she knew her dream was becoming her journey of determination to succeed in America.
“It all started while I was in the Genesis Women’s Shelter where the human rights initiative took my case and helped me to get approved under VAWA, and that’s how I got my green card, and now I’m a proud American citizen,” Sultan said.
Sultan said she is also pursuing a hospice company as well to serve terminally ill patients.
Sultan adds, “I am a single mother who has achieved a lot in this sacred America. I want to give it back to the community by serving others who are in need.”
Sultan is firm in her belief that you never give up and that you focus on achieving your dreams in life.
“My message for the people out there is to have these three Ps, perseverance, positivity and patience, and I succeeded because I never gave up, and I passed – not because I didn’t fail, I failed several times – I passed because I tried again and again and again, until I passed,” Sultan said. “I believe in the power of manifestations when one can dream it one can achieve it. I will sum this up with a very beautiful Quranic verse, ‘Kun Faya Kun.’ It means ‘to be, and it is.’ With God nothing is impossible. It truly is the gist of my wonderful journey.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.