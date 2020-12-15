LISD bands at state 2020

The Hebron, Flower Mound and Marcus high school bands placed second, third and fourth, respectively, at the UIL Class 6A State Marching Band Contest. 

 Facebook photo/FMHS Band

Three bands from Lewisville ISD placed in the top four Tuesday at the UIL Class 6A State Marching Band Contest, which took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Hebron High School placed second with 18 points, followed by third-place Flower Mound High School, which also scored 18 points, and fourth-place Marcus High School, which finished with 20 points.

Claudia Taylor Johnson High School from San Antonio won the event with 10 points.

Other schools from the Metroplex include Waxahachie, which placed seventh, Coppell (eighth) and Wylie (11th).

The LISD schools qualified for state after their performance Dec. 5 at the 6A Area C Marching Contest. Marcus won the event with seven points, followed by second-place Flower Mound (11 points) and third-place Hebron (12 points).

Coppell placed second out of five schools with 11 points at the 6A Area B Marching Contest.

