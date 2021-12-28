On December 30, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will celebrate 25 years of providing commuter rail service across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The TRE debuted on December 30, 1996. Operating between what is now EBJ Union Station and South Irving Station, the 10-mile commuter rail line served over 4,000 riders during its first day of operation.
Five years later, on December 3, 2001, the TRE realized its full vision stretching from Union Station to the Fort Worth T&P Station by Downtown Fort Worth. The TRE became a commuter rail system that serves the needs of all residents across North Texas.
As part of the celebration, the TRE is offering riders the opportunity to win 25 days of free rides. Participants who share their fondest TRE memories have a chance to win 25 regional day passes. Entries will be accepted through January 2, 2022 at www.trinityrailwayexpress.org.
