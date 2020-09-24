Crime scene
Carrollton police are investigating a shooting late Thursday afternoon that left two teenagers hospitalized.

The shooting happened at Rhoton Park, 2250 Ridgedale Drive, shortly after 5 p.m. where a large group of teenagers had gathered and a fight broke out.

The injured parties, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year old male, were both transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are interviewing several witnesses to determine the exact series of events but do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

