Colin Welty and Jacquelyn Burrer had no idea what to expect when they planned a peaceful protest for this past Tuesday in Carrollton.
But after seeing the crowd it drew and the passion it invoked, they know what to expect next.
Change.
Welty, who graduated last month from Hebron High School, and Burrer, who will be a senior at Hebron this fall, organized a protest in response to the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Floyd, who is black, died in police custody after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was captured on video kneeling against his neck for several minutes, not moving when Floyd said he could not breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene are facing aiding and abetting charges.
For Welty and Burrer, the decision to organize the protest came quickly. Never have they had to deal with social injustice that others have endured. But watching what happened to Floyd drove them to action.
“What happened to George Floyd was the tipping point,” Burrer said. “I don’t think that anyone can say that this isn’t a problem.”
Carrollton’s protest began on Jackson Road near City Hall and the police department with residents holding signs and chanting. It moved toward the amphitheater before culminating near Josey Lane.
Welty said he was impressed with how the protest went. He said he was expecting anywhere from 50 to 100 based on RSVPs, but between 600 and 700 people attended. That included Mayor Kevin Falconer and members of the City Council.
“We wanted to have a peaceful protest for the community and others in the Metroplex to speak and advocate for criminal justice reform,” Welty said. “We wanted to amplify the voices of people who are affected by racial injustice.”
Welty said the Carrollton Police Department played a big part in the protest’s success.
“They blocked off some roads for us, and they let us have our First Amendment rights,” Welty said. “And they didn’t come out in riot gear like other police departments have.”
Further, Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller met with residents along the route.
Burrer said the partnership with the police department is just beginning.
“Our protest was not about the Carrollton Police Department,” Burrer said. “Their department is on the right track.”
Burrer said Miller has offered to meet with her and Welty to discuss ways to improve relations between police departments and the community.
“We want to talk about emphasizing de-escalation tactics, rebuilding the trust in the community and reforming the criminal justice system,” Burrer said. “A lot of this needs more research. But the main thing is this problem was acknowledged, and they want to have something done about it. People in power say they will do something about it.”
Falconer and members of the City Council have expressed interest in working with the students as well.
Welty said he was encouraged by Falconer’s desire to end systematic inequality.
“He sees how many protesters want change,” Welty said.
Burrer said she hopes Tuesday’s protest sparks long-awaited conversations.
“An Instagram post doesn’t make much of an impact on law,” Burrer said. “We wanted to do what we could to get this on their radar.”
Unlike protests in other North Texas cities, such as Dallas, Arlington and Fort Worth, the event in Carrollton was peaceful.
Jolene DeVito, public information officer for the Carrollton Police Department, said there were no arrests and no property damage as a result of the protest.
Carrollton’s event didn’t need the damage to make a statement.
“We wanted to advocate for reforming the system,” Burrer said. “There are a lot of younger kids who want to change things, and we sent the message that people feel that way in our town.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.