The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Dallas District is partnering with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to offer a virtual public hearing on district transportation projects, programs and policies affecting bicycle use on the state highway system.
The virtual public hearing will begin at 4 p.m. May 6. This is not a live event, and the materials and presentations can be viewed any time beginning at 4 p.m. May 6 through 11:59 p.m. May 21.
To log into the virtual public hearing, go to keepitmovingdallas.com/bicycle.
Pre-recorded video presentations will include both audio and visual components. Additional materials, including written transcripts of the presentations, exhibits and supporting documents will also be available. The materials will not be available until May 6.
The purpose of the hearing is to provide information on transportation projects that might affect bicycle use, plans, policies and programs for the TxDOT Dallas District and NCTCOG and to receive public comments.
Comments from the public regarding the district transportation projects, programs and policies affecting bicycle use on the state highway system are requested and can be submitted online via survey at the project website, by email to Melissa.Meyer@txdot.gov, or by mail to TxDOT Dallas District Office, Attn: Melissa Meyer, 4777 East Highway 80, Mesquite, Texas 75150-6643.
Verbal comments may be submitted by calling and leaving a voicemail at 833-933-0441. All comments must be received or postmarked on or before May 21. Responses to written comments received and public testimony provided will be made available online at keepitmovingdallas.com/bicycle once they have been prepared.
The virtual public hearing will be conducted in English. If you need an interpreter or document translator because English is not your primary language or you have difficulty communicating effectively in English, one will be provided to you. If you have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. If you need interpretation or translation services or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to attend and participate in the virtual public hearing, contact Emily McCann, TxDOT Dallas District Public Information Officer, at 214-320-4485 no later than 4 p.m., Friday. Advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.
For additional information or to be added to the mailing list of individuals or organizations interested in bicycle use on the state system, or if you have any general questions or concerns regarding the virtual hearing, contact Meyer at 214-319-3506 or Melissa.Meyer@txdot.gov.
