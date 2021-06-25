Several emergency response agencies in North Texas are struggling to keep their dispatch center fully staffed.
But the North Texas Emergency Communication Center (NTECC) is not one of them.
NTECC, which answers 911 calls and dispatches emergency crews in Coppell, Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Addison, is almost fully staffed, said executive director Terry Goswick.
He said out of 72 authorized positions there are only four vacancies at NTECC. He said there are eight candidates in the advanced stages of the hiring process to fill those positions.
Goswick acknowledged NTECC experiences a high turnover rate because of the stress, long hours and mandatory overtime that comes with the job.
“However, NTECC has been able to maintain staffing levels by developing an employee outreach program that focuses on employee morale and wellness,” Goswick said.
Goswick said that includes larger-reaching initiatives, such as a diversity and inclusion task force. Smaller, but effective, efforts include having a Hoola Hoop contest in the department to keep spirits high in a stressful environment.
“If they give us 12 hours a day, then we can give them five minutes a day to help them smile,” Goswick said. “We want to make sure the issues they deal with on the other line don’t become their issues.”
Goswick said NTECC has also taken an aggressive approach to recruiting and hiring, including a recent hiring fair that brought in 30 applicants. He said 19 of them were considered highly qualified.
Goswick said NTECC’s high staffing levels has translated to reaching its goals. He said NTECC has answered 99.4 percent of its calls within 15 seconds, which he said exceeds the national standard of 90 percent.
“This includes the major winter event in February which saw call volumes tripling the normal day’s volume,” Goswick said. “This achievement is credited to our hard-working operations and administrative staff’s dedication to ensure staffing is maintained and training is conducted.”
But many cities in the Metroplex have been dealing with constant staffing shortages, including Lewisville, Mesquite and Fort Worth. Lewisville has been dealing with a shortage in its 911 center for six years, Police Chief Kevin Deaver said. He said there are 20 positions available, but five are vacant. He said departures are a big factor.
“The last five years we’ve hired 33 dispatchers,” Deaver said. “Eleven are still employed with the police department.”
Lewisville has turned to various methods to fill the vacancies, including creating a step pay plan for its dispatchers. Under this plan dispatchers can reach their maximum pay after seven years.
The department is also implementing a lateral transfer policy so that a dispatcher at one agency can start working at Lewisville’s center at the same rate they were making previously.
NTECC began providing emergency communications services to the four municipalities in 2016. NTECC is an independent government corporation that is overseen by a board of directors made up of city managers from each city.
