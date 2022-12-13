Carrollton plane crash

The Carrollton Police Department reported at approximately 8:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, its officers are currently working a single-engine plane crash that occurred on East Hebron Pkwy at approximately 8:05 pm.

 Carrollton PD

UPDATE: Early Tuesday morning, the Carrollton Police Department provided an update on the single-engine airplane crash that occurred on Monday evening.

The police states that the pilot and passenger are in stable condition, and no bystanders were injured.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

