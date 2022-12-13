The Carrollton Police Department reported at approximately 8:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, its officers are currently working a single-engine plane crash that occurred on East Hebron Pkwy at approximately 8:05 pm.
UPDATE: Early Tuesday morning, the Carrollton Police Department provided an update on the single-engine airplane crash that occurred on Monday evening.
The police states that the pilot and passenger are in stable condition, and no bystanders were injured.
East Hebron Pkwy has reopened, and the FAA has finished the preliminary investigation and turned over the accident investigation to the NTSB.
REPORTED EARLIER: The Carrollton Police Department reported at approximately 8:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, its officers are currently working a single-engine plane crash that occurred on East Hebron Pkwy at approximately 8:05 pm.
East Hebron is closed between Marsh Ridge and Arbor Creek.
Two people onboard the aircraft were transported to the hospital. No details on severity of injuries. The police ask that residents please avoid the area.
BREAKING: A plane crash has been reported in Carrollton. We’re updating the link below with what we know.https://t.co/PKADrMZMPq
Plane crash was reported per RAW ALERTS in Carrollton, TX some 3 miles NW of Addison Airport with multiple injuries reported. This may be around the area of Josey Lane and Hebron Pkwy so anyone in that area please avoid if possible. Will try to get more shortly.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.