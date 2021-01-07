On Jan. 2, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) opened a COVID-19 vaccination registration and pre-screening site for Dallas County residents in phase 1A or phase 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
While vaccine supply is extremely limited, DCHHS anticipates receiving additional supply in the coming weeks and months. The registration website is for vaccination eligibility only at DCHHS, and not for all providers within Dallas County. View the list of registered Coppell vaccine providers at tinyurl.com/y68wlxv2.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, "Right now, we have no remaining vaccine but expect more from the state soon. We still have people in phase 1A that must be given the vaccine even as we begin phase 1B. Currently, this DCHHS site will only sign up Dallas County residents and priority within 1B will be given to those with the highest vulnerability scores until more vaccine is available. Meanwhile, we are working with the DFW Hospital Council and others to ramp up equitable and rapid vaccinations countywide."
Dallas County residents can to go dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php to register, be pre-screened and received additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine. Registrants will be notified of next steps as additional vaccine becomes available. The registration is for Dallas County residents only who are in phase 1A or phase 1B as defined by DSHS.
"As more vaccine becomes available, we will work through the registration list and determine eligibility. We hope to receive additional allocations from the state soon so that we can continue to work with our partners and begin to meet the needs of our community and turn the corner in the fight against this virus," added Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.
Dallas County residents:
Dallas County: Register to receive the vaccine
COVID-19 Hot Line: 972-692-2780
