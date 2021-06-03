The Carrollton Police Department has identified the victim of last week’s fatal crash on Interstate 35E as 51-year-old Anthony James Voss of Lewisville.
According to police Voss was involved in a crash that occurred around 5:29 a.m. May 27 in the 2000 block of I-35E.
Police said a Dodge truck was traveling southbound on I-35E when it attempted to enter the express lane. In doing so the truck collided with a barrier.
Police said the driver got out of the truck, and a second car hit the truck, pushing the truck into another lane of traffic. Police said a motorcycle being driven by Voss then struck the truck, killing Voss.
Voss was driving to his job at Choice Concrete Company, said Suzanne Edwards, who was once married to Voss.
Edwards said Voss was a family man.
“He was the one who would go to all the birthday parties,” Edwards said. “At Christmas he still stopped the house. To my youngest he was their stepdad. That’s the way he was. He had a heart for kids.”
Edwards said Voss adored his seven grandchildren, too.
“He enjoyed the holidays and being with the family,” Edwards said. “And he loved those grandkids.”
Voss grew up in Lewisville and attended Lewisville High School until 1987. Three of his children graduated from LHS.
She said Voss was also a good friend and helped those in need.
“When someone needed help moving, he was there,” Edwards said. “He helped so many people move.”
Edwards said basketball was a big part of Voss’ life.
“On Saturdays and Sundays he would be up at the park playing basketball,” she said.
Police said no charges are expected to be filed in the incident. The driver of the Dodge and the second vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.
