The city of Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office is accepting nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Award, Youth Volunteer of the Year Award, Neighborhood Leadership Award, and Outstanding Community Organization Award.
The city’s Parks & Recreation Department is also accepting nominations for the Jimmy Porter Award.
Nominations will be accepted through 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. This year’s activities are especially designed with safety in mind. All five awards will be presented during a ceremony at a time to be announced.
The Carrollton Cares Volunteer Awards are designed to recognize individuals, organizations, and leaders who have gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional community service to the city and its residents in 2020.
The Volunteer of the Year Award is for distinguished service to a city department or program, such as a board or commission, Citizen Patrol, the Animal Services & Adoption Center, or the Carrollton Public Library. Nominees must be at least 18 years old and have volunteered for at least one year in coordination with city staff.
The Youth Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes Carrollton youths who have volunteered for at least one year for a City department, program, school, or affiliate organization, and must be 10 to 17 years old.
The Outstanding Community Organization Award is designed to recognize active organizations giving back to the Carrollton community, such as neighborhood associations, nonprofits, PTAs, churches, and youth groups. Nominated organizations must be composed of three or more members, have pre-defined goals, and utilize strategy to achieve those goals. They also must have contributed outstanding service to the Carrollton community through projects such as neighborhood beautification efforts.
The Neighborhood Leadership Award recognizes individuals in the Carrollton community who have taken a proactive role in addressing the needs of the city and its residents in 2020. Examples of volunteer efforts include beautification, youth, church community outreach, and intercultural projects, as well as outstanding board leadership, crime watch, and social causes. Nominees can serve neighborhood associations, churches, nonprofits, PTAs, or any other self-organized group that serves the city. They must be at least 18 years old and have volunteered for at least one year.
Individuals nominated for the Jimmy Porter Award must be at least 18 years old and have volunteered in one of the recognized Carrollton youth sport leagues (Aqua Racers Swim Team, Carrollton-Farmers Branch Baseball Association, Carrollton-Farmers Branch Girls Softball League, Carrollton-Farmers Branch Soccer Association, Carrollton Youth Basketball, Carrollton Youth Football, Carrollton Youth Track & Field, Carrollton Youth Volleyball, and Special Olympics Texas – Local Chapter) within the past year with no compensation for time and activities for which they are being considered. Time volunteered on behalf of teams, leagues, or activities affiliated with a Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District school does not qualify for the Jimmy Porter Award, but it does for other award options. Nominees and individuals making nominations are not required to be Carrollton residents; however, nominees must not be a current Parks & Recreation Board member.
For the Volunteer of the Year, Neighborhood Leadership, and Outstanding Community Organization Awards, the Neighborhood Advisory Commission selects the recipients based on volunteer efforts, commitment of time, accomplishments, community impact, and enhancement of the lives of others. The Parks & Recreation Board selects the Jimmy Porter Award recipient.
For more information about Carrollton’s Volunteer Awards or to make a nomination, visit cityofcarrollton.com/volunteerawards. For more information about the volunteer opportunities, visit cityofcarrollton.com/volunteer.
