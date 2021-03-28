Thursday is the last day to register to vote in the May 1 election.
The city of Carrollton will have four places on the ballot for its City Council election, and there will be a charter election.
In Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD voters will elect two members of the Board of Trustees. There are also two places up for election in Lewisville ISD.
On the City Council, Place 1 incumbent Steve Babick, a CFO, will face Sem Habtemariam, who works in sales and is an author, and Sammy Isaiah, an actor. Place 1 includes the northeast portion of Carrollton.
In Place 5, former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD School Board President Nancy Cline, a civil engineer, will face Annette Reese, a teacher, and Shani Barrax Moore, a university administrator. Incumbent Glen Blanscet is not seeking reelection.
Place 5 represents the northwest part of Carrollton.
In Place 7, Dorotha Ocker, an attorney, James Doyle, retired, Rusty Pendleton, construction manager, and Scott Windrow, director of treasury/financial planner, will face each other. Incumbent John Sutter will not seek reelection. Place 7 covers the southeast part of Carrollton.
In Place 3, incumbent Pat Cochran did not draw an opponent. Place 3 represents the southwest portion of Carrollton.
In Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, three candidates filed to run for two at-large seats – incumbent Sally Derrick, a registered nurse, as well as Cassandra Hatfield, a research project manager, and Cydnei Drake, a nonprofit manager.
In Lewisville ISD, Buddy Bonner, who is retired, and Paige Dixon, a veteran, will square off for Place 1 on the Board of Trustees. One of them will fill the seat vacated by Kronda Thimesch when she resigned to run for state representative.
In Place 2, incumbent Allison Lassahn, a consultant, will face Sheila P. Taylor, a CPA.
There are 12 propositions on the ballot for the charter election that include topics of council member terms and eligibility. Go to tinyurl.com/s68mtc94 for a full list of proposition explanations.
All registered voters may vote at any voting location within their respective County during Early Voting. Denton County voters will need to report to their assigned precinct on Election Day. Precinct information is available on their voter registration card or can be found at votedenton.com. Dallas and Collin County voters can vote at any Vote Center within their respective county on Election Day.
Early voting runs April 19-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.