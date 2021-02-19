Carrollton warming center

A warming station was set up earlier this week at Newman Smith High School.

 Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

The warming center and overnight shelter at Newman Smith High School will be relocated to Rosemeade Recreation Center (1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway) at 3 p.m. on Friday. Shelter operations will be evaluated on a daily basis to determine if it is still needed.

Although pets will not be allowed at the shelter, temporary housing will be made available at the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center (2247 Sandy Lake Road). Accommodations and transport for animals will be arranged at Rosemeade Recreation Center upon arrival.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks will be required at all times in the shelter. Families must stay with each other.

Residents may check in at any time during the night. Supplies of cots within the warming station are limited. The City encourages those who make use of the warming center to bring towels, blankets, pillows, toiletries, any necessary medication, and snacks of their own.

For updates, check cityofcarrollton.com and social media channels.

