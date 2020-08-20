Denton County health officials are concerned that with the flu season approaching, fielding two viruses could mean a greater strain on hospitals.
Jennifer Rainey, public information officer with Denton County Public Health, said the flu season brings concerns in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With COVID-19 being novel, being new to our communities, and no one having immunity or having a vaccine for it yet, we worry that two different illnesses could put an additional strain on our hospitals,” she said.
The flu season typically extends from October to March, she said. Those with medical insurance will typically go to their primary care provider or a pharmacy for a flu shot, but those without health insurance are encouraged to come to Denton County Public Health for a flu shot, she said.
"We're just trying to encourage anybody to get flu shots, because it is something that is concerning for us," she said, "and going into the fall and back to school, we don't want individuals to think 'Oh, well I don't have COVID, so I should be fine.'"
The county typically begins offering flu shots to community members around mid-to-late September, she said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic permeating more traditional public health focuses, Rainey said the biggest difference going into the flu season compared to previous years would be that individuals with symptoms will be tested for both the flu and COVID-19.
“Because the symptoms are so similar, the fever and the chills and the cough and the shortness of breath, the tiredness, there may be even muscle aches or congestion, those are similarities in both the flu and COVID, so we do encourage providers and within our own clinics to test for both COVID and flu going forward,” she said.
The preventative measures that have been advised to avoid the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask and washing hands, help with multiple illnesses beyond the one that has caused a pandemic, Rainey said.
She said those more at risk when it comes to the flu are infants and children with medical conditions, as well as elderly community members and those with any other underlying medical conditions.
“So the same community members that we're working hard to protect for COVID-19 are the same that we would work hard to protect for the flu,” she said.
In the 2019-20 season, the number of positive influenza tests in Denton County’s weekly reports saw a series of spikes in November and again in December, reaching a season high of over 250 reported positive influenza tests at the end of December. The figure generally trended downwards after mid-January, landing at just under 100 positive tests for the week ending on March 7, the last week for which the county has provided a report on influenza cases for the season.
From Sept. 28 to the week ending March 7, the county reported a total of 263 influenza hospitalizations and one influenza-associated adult death, according to a surveillance summary for Denton County hospitals and providers. The county reported no influenza-associated pediatric deaths during the same time period.
