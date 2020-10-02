The Carrollton Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman that took place around 9 a.m. Friday.
Police officials said the incident took place at the woman’s workplace in the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive. Police did not release the name of the workplace or her identity but said she is a 24-year-old from Rockwall.
Police said the suspect immediately drove away after the shooting. Detectives are looking into multiple leads, police said.
“Any witnesses we have not already spoken to are asked to call 972-466-3333 to speak to an officer, or 972-466-9133 to leave a tip anonymously,” a release stated.
Police are asking residents and businesses that have surveillance cameras facing MacArthur between Old Denton and Dickerson Parkway to review the footage between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday for any video that could be helpful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.