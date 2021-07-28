What began as a fender bender on the Dallas North Tollway in far north Dallas ended in a woman getting assaulted with a glass bottle in a nearby parking lot.
Kelli Ritter, of Dallas, said she was traveling north on the tollway around 3:45 p.m. July 16 when she bumped the vehicle in front of her.
“It’s the tollway, so we were already bumper to bumper,” Ritter said. “The girl in front of me hit her brakes, and I bumped her.”
Ritter, 42, said she and the other driver pulled off to the side of the highway, but before Ritter could get out of her car the woman started yelling at Ritter and banging on the side of her car.
“There was no damage to her car, and there was a little damage on my bumper,” Ritter said. “I told her there was no damage on her car, that I have insurance and to calm down. She kept saying, ‘So what? So what?’ That was her attitude.”
Ritter said because of the woman’s aggressiveness and because the two of them were on the side of a busy highway she decided to drive into a parking lot in the 17000 block of Dallas Parkway at Trinity Mills Boulevard, just east of Carrollton, where it was safer to exchange insurance information.
Ritter said as she got out of her car, with 911 on the phone, the woman approached her and struck her in the face with a glass bottle. Ritter said it briefly knocked her unconscious.
“I hit the ground, I was seeing stars and I heard ringing,” Ritter said.
Ritter said she suffered a fractured orbital socket in the attack and that she will have surgery in the coming days. She also had to have five stitches.
Ritter said while she was on the ground the woman grabbed Ritter’s purse that included money, bank cards, identification information and her vehicle title. She said a man who was originally a passenger in the woman’s car jumped into the driver’s seat after the assault and drove the two of them away.
Ritter said witnesses in the parking lot described the car as an off-white newer model four-door Mercedes with a glass top.
According to Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez of the Dallas Police Department, the suspect is a Black female between the ages of 20 and 25, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has long brown hair. Ritter added that the suspect was approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had freckles on her face.
Gutierrez said the incident is being investigated and that as of now the suspect is facing an aggravated robbery charge, a first-degree felony.
Ritter said she feels like she handled things the right way.
“You’re supposed to exchange information and go about your business,” Ritter said. “I did the right thing all the way through it. She just went crazy on me. But she was young, and that’s probably where the attitude came from.”
So what happens when exchanging insurance information seems dangerous because the other driver appears volatile?
“If you feel threatened, call 911,” Gutierrez said, adding that it’s important not to respond to aggression with aggression. “Don't be afraid to report aggressive drivers to the authorities. If an aggressive driver starts following you, drive to the nearest safe place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.”
Ritter said she’s hoping someone who was in that area at the time saw something – perhaps caught a license plate number on their camera – that can help Dallas police find the vehicle.
“There were so many people on the tollway, someone must have seen something,” Ritter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.