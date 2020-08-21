A Denton County grand jury on Thursday indicted a Carrollton woman who police said claimed to have COVID-19 and threatened to intentionally spread it.
Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, was indicted on a terroristic threat charge, a third-degree felony. If convicted, she faces up to 2-10 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $10,000 or probation up to 10 years.
The next step is the discovery phase, followed by a plea offer and then potentially a trial. The first court setting is expected to take place in three to four weeks.
Maradiaga was arrested by Carrollton police April 7 following a Snapchat video she posted. In one video Maradiaga was in a vehicle where she claimed to have tested positive for COVID-19. But in another video, Maradiaga was at Walmart on Marsh Lane in Dallas and said, “I’m about to infest every (expletive) because if I’m going down all you (expletive) are going down.”
Police said Maradiaga ended up not having the virus.
Jolene DeVito, Carrollton police spokeswoman, said the videos were made April 1 and April 4, but Maradiaga’s test results didn’t come in until April 7.
