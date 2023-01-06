COPPELL – When Coppell senior Jules LaMendola was relegated to the bench after picking up her third personal foul with 5:08 remaining in the second quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game, Hebron head coach Lisa Branch told her team to take advantage of the situation.
LaMendola, who is the reigning district player of the year, has been a huge source of offense and contributor in so many facets of the game. But when she exited the game, Coppell trailed Hebron by nine points with the Lady Hawks looking to pull away from the No. 1 team in Class 6A.
Hebron did exactly that.
The No. 18 Lady Hawks outscored the Cowgirls 10-2 to close out the remainder of the first half before surviving a late comeback attempt by Coppell to earn a 58-50 victory.
“She is one of the best ones in the state,” Branch said of LaMendola. “She is a great, great offensive player, and she makes them go. Everyone knows about that. When she went out, it’s like, ‘Let’s take advantage of it, let’s take advantage of it because we knew that she was going to come back in and score, which she did. Thankfully, we were up a large amount of points.”
With the win, Hebron (20-4 overall, 4-0 district) is in sole possession of first place in District 6-6A. Coppell dropped to 25-2, 3-1.
With the biggest crowd of the season on hand inside Coppell Sports Arena, the Cowgirls looked to feed off the energy of their supporters.
After Hebron took a 5-0 lead on two quick baskets by sophomore guard Sydnee Jones, Coppell later answered with two 3-pointers from senior guard Macey Mercer to cut the Lady Hawk lead to 12-10 with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter.
But just when it appeared that Coppell had found its rhythm, LaMendola picked up her third foul while battling for a rebound.
Prior to the play, Hebron closed out the first quarter strong. Junior Paris Bradley banked a jump shot off the backboard and Jones then converted a steal into a layup with three seconds to go in the opening frame. The Lady Hawks proceeded to add a 3-pointer by junior Nehemiah Walker just 50 seconds into the second quarter for a 19-10 lead.
Scoring then became a struggle for Coppell. For as hard as the Cowgirls worked for rebounds, Coppell just couldn’t get a shot to go in. Senior Waverly Hassman finally put an end to a nine-minute scoreless drought for the Cowgirls with a putback with 1:06 remaining in the first half. But Coppell still trailed Hebron by double digits.
Jones made a four-point play with a corner 3-pointer and free throw after being fouled to put an exclamation point on an impressive second quarter for the Lady Hawks, who took a 29-12 lead with 2.2 seconds remaining in the second quarter. She finished with 18 points.
And for as good as Hebron was on offense, it was the Lady Hawks’ effort on defense that earned the praise of Branch.
“We like to change defenses,” she said. “We watch film. We’ve scouted them. We’ve seen what other teams have done against them. We know what works for us, and changing defenses is one of our strengths. That was huge for us to switch defenses and keep them off-balance.”
LaMendola returned to the lineup at the start of the third quarter and she did everything in her power to will her team back in the game.
The Indiana signee scored five points in the third quarter before adding 14 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter. LaMendola also assisted on a jump shot by Hassman with 100 seconds remaining in the ballgame to bring Coppell to within 52-46.
But when Hebron needed a big play in the fourth quarter, Bradley delivered. After scoring eight quick points to open the frame, the Lady Hawks junior guard made five free throws in the final 1:14 to help Hebron distance itself from Coppell. Bradley scored 15 of her 23 points during the fourth quarter.
“Paris is a very important piece of our puzzle,” Branch said. “So is J.T. We also have Dana, Micah (Cooper) and Sydnee. Any of those five can score 20 points for us on any given night. Tonight, it was Paris. Paris has been putting in the work. It doesn’t surprise me that she can go on an 8-0 run by herself because she’s been putting in the work.”
