North Texas Giving Day 1.jpeg

Attendees at a 2022 North Texas Giving Day event pose, holding a sign that says "My passion is... being an advocate for the community in the most need!"

 Photo Courtesy of Can Turkyilmaz

This is the Communities Foundation of Texas’ 14th North Texas Giving Day, with more than 3,300 nonprofits participating across 20 counties and more than 270 nonprofits participating in Denton County.

As the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, Chris McSwain, the director of community engagement for North Texas Giving Day at the Communities Foundation of Texas, said she hopes more people will give this year than last year.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments