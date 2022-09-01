This is the Communities Foundation of Texas’ 14th North Texas Giving Day, with more than 3,300 nonprofits participating across 20 counties and more than 270 nonprofits participating in Denton County.
As the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, Chris McSwain, the director of community engagement for North Texas Giving Day at the Communities Foundation of Texas, said she hopes more people will give this year than last year.
“I would love for everyone in North Texas to see themselves as making a difference by making a gift,” she said. “No matter how much money you have, every single dollar counts towards making these nonprofits more successful in the work that they do.”
This is McSwain’s sixth year helping to run North Texas Giving Day and she has been working in the nonprofit sector her entire career. She said her favorite part of the job is being able to give a platform to organizations and their people and for them to be able to tell their stories.
One of the registered nonprofit organizations this year includes the Carrollton Early Childhood PTA, or CECPTA, serving families in Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Coppell, Plano and surrounding areas. This is the nonprofit’s third year participating in North Texas Giving Day and its goal is to serve families through early childhood education programming and outreach opportunities.
“We're really excited,” Vice President of CECPTA Molly Salomon said. “We've learned a lot along the way. Our first year was in 2020 and the reason we wanted to get involved in North Texas Giving Day is that we were really trying to expand our fundraising opportunities for the organization.”
Along with North Texas Giving Day, CECPTA wanted a way to differentiate themselves, Salomon said, so they came up with Kids Giving Day as a precursor for North Texas Giving Day. CECPTA will be hosting their third Kids Giving Day this year and it’s become a signature event for the community, Salomon said.
“It’s a way to get our families and our youngest members or children involved in this act of teaching kids about giving back to the community, but it’s also a really fun way to teach kids about entrepreneurship and financial literacy at the same time,” she said.
Another nonprofit participating in North Texas Giving Day this year is Hearts for Homes located in Denton. Hearts for Homes’ mission is to improve the living conditions of low-income seniors located in Denton County.
Each year, North Texas Giving Day provides about 11% of the nonprofit’s overall operating budget, Susan Frank, the founder and executive director of Hearts for Homes, said. This will be the organization's ninth year participating in North Texas Giving Day.
“North Texas Giving Day is a huge blessing to not only Hearts for Homes, but all the nonprofits in the North Texas area,” she said. “A little more than 200 nonprofits in Denton County partake as a part of North Texas Giving Day, which speaks volumes that we would have that many nonprofits in the North Texas area doing a whole lot of good.”
North Texas Giving Day kicked off Thursday, Sept. 1 and the community has until Thursday, Sept. 22 at midnight to participate.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.