Did you know there is a National Toilet Paper Day?
It's Friday, August 26, and while it is no means an observance common enough to merit paid time off from work, one local nonprofit is celebrating it for a good cause.
Metrocrest Services, which provides food, financial assistance and other services to cities such as Carrollton, Coppell, Farmer's Branch and other surrounding cities, is spearheading an area-wide toilet paper drive with a goal of collecint 100,000 donated rolls by Aug. 26.
Dubbed "Let's Roll," this drive was created to address a pressing inventory-related need for Metrocrest's food pantry.
“Most people, they get to a food pantry and think, ‘Okay, I’m going to get some canned goods, some cereal, some canned meat,’ but mainly food items,” said Metrocrest CEO Tracy Eubanks. “We want to make absolutely sure when someone comes to our pantry that they get an experience that allows them to leave [with] what they need for their family, and while we want them to leave with healthy food, we also want them to leave with basic essentials.”
Toilet paper, Eubanks said, is among the most basic of these essentials and the most essential of these basics.
Eubanks said a number of families who live paycheck-to-paycheck often run out of toilet paper with no means to purchase more. Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to this encumbrance, he added.
“It’s not as accessible as people think it is," Eubanks said, adding that Metrocrest normally spends over $50,000 a year on toilet paper due to the demand.
When starting "Let's Roll" last year, Eubanks expected Metrocrest to accumulate 50,000 of donated toilet paper rolls, but the civic engagement helped the drive barely exceed 100,000.
This year, Metrocrest is expected to significantly exceed last year's numbers, especially now that fundraising drives are taking place in various community spaces. Among these are Rotary Club chapters, Lion's Club chapters, the Carrollton Women's Club, the Coppell Police Department, "numerous" homeowners associations and more.
“By folks donating toilet paper or donating funds for us to purchase toilet paper, they were able to divert those funds (…) to something else such as paying someone’s rent to make sure they avoid eviction," Eubanks said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.