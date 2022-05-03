Police Report Graphic
fergregory - stock.adobe.com

For the week of April 25-May 2, there was one reported aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one firearm theft, seven thefts and one burglary in the city of Carrollton, according to police reports.

The assault took place at 8:07 p.m. April 28 in the 1600 block of East Frankford Road.

The firearm theft was at 2 p.m. April 30 in the 3800 block of Amber Hills Drive.

One of the thefts were of property over $2,500 but lower than $30,000 at midnight April 29 in the 4200 block of Sojurn Drive.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

