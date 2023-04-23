Art, music, outdoor activities, and more are scheduled in Carrollton and Lewisville this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of April 23.
‘Art In Life’ exhibition
Lewisville Grand Theater presents “Art In Life,” a solo exhibition by artist and City of Lewisville Poet Laureate Yoonsoo Nam in the Education Wing Gallery. Yoonsoo Nam is a contemporary abstract artist and a poet who delivers meaningful messages through creative paintings and poems inspired by pure love. She works in a variety of mediums, such as acrylics, inks, oil pastels, papers and fabrics. Art has become an important part of the interior design process to add mood and contribute to the vision of the space. Her paintings are aesthetically pleasing and can accommodate multiple spaces. This exhibition will be on view from April 15 through May 13. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during public events at The Grand.
Carrollton Trails 5K
Lace-up those running shoes and start training for the 11th annual Carrollton Trails 5K on Saturday, April 29. The race will begin at 8 a.m. and follow the city’s hike and bike trails. Pre-register by Monday, April 24 for the best price and a guaranteed race bag, T-shirt, and 5K timing chip. The event also includes a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, so bring the whole family along and don’t forget your canine kids. Dogs do not have to be registered to participate. On race day, participants should park at Creekview High School (3201 Old Denton Road) to be transported to the starting line. Race day registration and warm-up will be held from 7 to 7:45 a.m. The 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the award ceremony at 9 a.m.
Intro to Fly Fishing
Ages 10 and older are invited to an introductory Fly Fishing class taught by the Dallas Fly Fishers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Rosemeade Recreation Center. This course will teach would-be anglers the basics of the sport of fly fishing. Attendees will learn about the various pieces of equipment used, how to cast a rod, and even how to tie fishing knots and flies. Upon completion, participants will receive a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Basic Fly-Fishing Certificate. To learn more about this event, visit dallasflyfishers.org. For more information on the City of Carrollton’s various outdoor and recreational opportunities, visit cityofcarrollton.com/parksprograms.
Mariposas and KLB Spring Cleanup
Lewisville’s annual Mariposas event and Keep Lewisville Beautiful’s Spring Clean Up is on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come out to Thrive Nature Park and enjoy educational activities, giveaways, and nature walks with LLELA staff and community partners. Keep Lewisville Beautiful’s 2023 Spring Clean Up registration is open. The clean up is 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lisa Morales in Black Box Songwriter Series
Lisa Morales will be performing in Lewisville’s Grand Theater’s Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. Morales provides a strong statement about a woman’s power and place with her new single “She Ought To Be King.” It is the title track on her latest album. “She Ought to Be King” continues the creative evolution that’s produced Morales’ singularly compelling body of recordings. Singing in English, Spanish and Spanglish, she matches her revelatory lyrics with an expansive musical vision that draws upon an eclectic range of stylistic influences to create music of rare emotional depth.
