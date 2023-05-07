Saturdays on the Square, a student art show, and local fitness classes are just a few events planned in Carrollton and Lewisville this week. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of May 7.
Student Art Show
The City of Carrollton, in partnership with Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, Lewisville Independent School District, and Harmony Science Academy of Carrollton, invites all community members to attend a Student Art Show from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Crosby Recreation Center. Light refreshments will be served at the exhibition. After the showing, the student’s artwork will be displayed throughout both Crosby and Rosemeade Recreation Center. Students interested in participating in the show should contact their school’s art teacher or teachers. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/calendar and select the May 9 Student Art Show calendar listing.
VAL Art Talk: Sculpting
Each month in conjunction with the general meeting, Visual Arts of Lewisville produces an “Art Talk” series of known speakers and art demonstrations. This month, members and guests will learn about sculpting from Ann Ayres on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater. Ayres will be telling stories, sharing her journey as an artist, as well as demonstrating her sculpting process from clay to bronze.
Fitness classes at Wayne Ferguson Plaza
Three opportunities for weekly fitness classes have returned to Wayne Ferguson Plaza. This includes Pilates in the Plaza on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., Yoga in the Plaza on Thursdays at 6 p.m., and Tai Chi Ch’uan Essential classes held every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. More information can be found on the city of Lewisville’s website.
Rec Night Out!
Hang out with friends and make new ones at Rec Night Out! on Friday, May 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Crosby Recreation Center. This program is designed for adults ages 18+ of varying abilities. Meet at the Crosby Recreation Center for a pizza party, games, crafts, and outings like bowling or the arcade. This is an excellent opportunity to practice life, social, and communication skills, develop friendships, and have fun. Caregivers are welcome to join in if needed by the participant. Rec Night Out! is $20 for residents and $22 for non-residents. Registration is required at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow.
Saturdays on the Square
Bring the whole family to Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. to participate in a little friendly competition at Saturdays on the Square. Hang out, play family-friendly games, and meet new people at game night. Board games, playing cards, lawn games, and miniature golf will be available for play throughout the evening. Saturdays on the Square is a free, recurring event in Downtown Carrollton. Each month features a different theme for families to take part in. To learn more about Saturdays on the Square as well as other Downtown Carrollton events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown or call 972-466-9135.
