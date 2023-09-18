Laura Stark is the owner of The Human Bean in Carrollton, which she was originally drawn to because of its catchy name. At the time, there were no locations in the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area. Beyond being a business owner, Stark enjoys the countryside, maintaining flower beds at home or at the coffee shop, and spending time with her and her husband’s three cats.
Tell our readers a little bit about yourself
I was raised in the small town of Pecos, Texas. It is the kind of place where people just don’t think twice about helping each other out. I am grateful for that experience because it instilled strong values in me. I moved to the Dallas area over 30 years ago and have lived in various parts of it during that time. My husband Chuck and I have two kids, nine grandchildren, and numerous grand animals.
How did you know you wanted to be a business owner?
There was a need for a good quality coffee shop. One that didn’t just provide great tasting coffee, but also provided a variety of other drink products and baked goods.
What has been your favorite part about being a business owner thus far?
We enjoy starting our customer’s day with an amazing beverage. As a bonus we’ve made friendships along the way.
What made you interested in The Human Bean?
My husband and I were looking at different franchise opportunities. The cute and catchy name drew my attention. I read about their values, beliefs, and stewardship. Add a quality cup of coffee to the mix and I knew we had a potential match. At the time there were no locations in the immediate DFW area, so we traveled to visit another franchise store. After seeing their passion for the company and trying the coffee itself firsthand, we were hooked and wanted to be a part of this amazing company.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy the countryside, and I try to get away when I can to recharge. We also have three cats who either keep us entertained or on our toes.
What are you passionate about?
I enjoy working in my flower beds. I maintain not only the ones at my home but at our coffee shop as well. It gives me pleasure to see a bed full of flowers and all of the butterflies and hummingbirds that are attracted to them.
Who or what inspires you?
I can easily say my bonus mom inspires me. She wasn’t afraid to try anything, and she would always give it her best shot. If she didn’t get the results that she wanted, she didn’t let it get her down. She learned from it and either changed how she did it or moved on. I admired her strength and adaptability. She gave me the confidence to step outside of my comfort zone, and that showed me I could do anything that I wanted to do if I put my mind to it. For that, I am grateful.
What are some goals you have in the future?
We just celebrated the four-year anniversary of our Human Bean location in Carrollton. We are looking forward to trying to secure another location site in the DFW area.
Please share anything else you’d like our readers to know.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Oct. 20, 2023, is our biggest collective giveback day of the year. On this one special day, 100% of all sales from The Human Bean locations all around the country are donated to support patients with mammograms, post-diagnosis care, support and breast cancer education. Our Carrollton location is excited to be teaming up with Bridge Breast Network.
