Board Presidents 2023 - Brian Strohl Headshot

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County president-elect Brian Strohl stepped into the position of board president on July 1.

 Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County

Habitat for Humanity of Denton County recently said farewell to board president Glenn Ward, as president-elect Brian Strohl steps into the position.

Ward stepped down after completing a successful two-year term, ceremoniously passing the torch to new board president Strohl at the Habitat for Humanity of Denton County board retreat on June 24. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

