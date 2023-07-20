Habitat for Humanity of Denton County recently said farewell to board president Glenn Ward, as president-elect Brian Strohl steps into the position.
Ward stepped down after completing a successful two-year term, ceremoniously passing the torch to new board president Strohl at the Habitat for Humanity of Denton County board retreat on June 24.
“Glenn Ward’s vision and leadership has helped to lay a strong foundation for Habitat for Humanity of Denton County’s future efforts,” said Lora Blakeslee Atkinson, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County. “Our organization, because of our board’s thoughtful strategic planning under Glenn’s leadership, can support more families struggling to afford housing in Denton County.”
Ward’s leadership from June 2021 through June 2023 brought positive strategic change to Habitat for Humanity of Denton County and initiated momentous changes within the organization. The nonprofit ministry is in a strong strategic position to make a powerful impact on their mission to build quality, affordable homes in Denton County, said Atkinson.
“It has been humbling to lead such a capable and engaged board,” Ward said in a press release. “Over the past two years, we have strengthened the foundations of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County, positioning us well for the launch of the Habitat Village where we will build homes for 35 hard-working, lower-income families, expecting to break ground later in 2023.”
Over two years, Ward has helped develop a 10-year strategic plan for Habitat Denton, creating a clearer path to connect with more of the community and complete the Habitat Village. He led the development of the civil engineering plans for the Habitat Village, the creation of an HOA, and the launch of a capital campaign that raised $1 million, allowing for the initiation of the Habitat Village infrastructure.
To improve the facilities for the staff and Habitat families, under Ward’s leadership, Habitat Denton sold the corner lot of their University Drive location in Denton and refinanced their debt, which enabled an office remodel expected to be completed next month. In addition, Ward led the charge to change the management and focus of the Habitat Denton ReStore, which has had a tremendous positive impact on the staff and facilities, leading to increased income and future sustainability.
In addition, Habitat Denton partnered with the Habitat Interfaith Coalition, a group of 10 different faith congregations across Denton County who fully funded and provided volunteer efforts to build Habitat’s 106th home in 2022. This was a continuation of Habitat’s “Brush with Kindness” program and increased regular financial education for Habitat homeowners.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
