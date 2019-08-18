For her birthday, Carrollton native Reyna Daniels decided to give back. The sixth grader hosted her own peanut butter drive to help the North Texas Food Bank. Daniels said she was happy to help families in need and hopes other will be encouraged to give back as well. Daniels will be attending Killian Middle School this school year.
Tell us a little bit about yourself
My name is Reyna Daniels and I am 11 years old. I am going into sixth grade at Killian Middle School. I have two little sisters, and I love animals!
What inspired you to start a peanut butter drive?
I know that there are people who don’t have access to regular meals, so I thought that for my birthday instead of asking for gifts, I would start a peanut butter drive for the IACC Hunger Mitao campaign.
What was the process like to hosting a drive and collecting the peanut butter?
The process was easy. I made a couple of videos asking people to help me with me with my peanut butter drive. My mom shared them on her social media accounts; I don’t have social media yet! I thought this would be the best way to reach the most people. My taekwondo instructor from Castle Hills Taekwondo school saw the video my mom posted on Facebook, and he asked if he could share it on their social media too, this helped me reach more people. That was really exciting!
How does it make you feel to have collected 1500 lbs of peanut butter?
I am so happy that so many families will have access to healthy food because of me. It feels so good to know that I helped someone out there who needed me.
What are some things you learned through hosting the drive?
I learned that when given a chance, everyone in my community is so kind and gives so much to a good cause. I also learned that one small act of kindness rippled through my whole community and encouraged others to give.
How do you hope your efforts will help the North Texas Food Bank?
I hope that others will be inspired to host food drives like this and spread kindness throughout their community.
Why is giving important to you?
Giving is important to me because I know that I could never thank the universe enough for what I have so why not give others a chance to have what i have.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to read and sing
What's your favorite subject in school and why?
Music class because it gave me a chance to express myself
What's your favorite movie?
“Avengers: Endgame”
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to do something to help animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.