Will Patterson Hebron baseball

Hebron senior Will Patterson is 8-0 on the season has allowed just five earned runs in 37 innings.

 Submitted photo

Every time that the Hebron baseball team has needed someone to step up on the mound, the left arm of senior pitcher Will Patterson has delivered in the clutch.

Patterson put everyone on notice with an unforgettable performance in game two of last year’s Region I-6A bi-district playoff against Prosper, he tossed 6.2 innings to propel Hebron to a 5-3 win and force a deciding game three. Although the Hawks lost that winner-take-all-game, 6-5, Hebron’s senior-laden 2023 team has used that setback for motivation.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments