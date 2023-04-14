Every time that the Hebron baseball team has needed someone to step up on the mound, the left arm of senior pitcher Will Patterson has delivered in the clutch.
Patterson put everyone on notice with an unforgettable performance in game two of last year’s Region I-6A bi-district playoff against Prosper, he tossed 6.2 innings to propel Hebron to a 5-3 win and force a deciding game three. Although the Hawks lost that winner-take-all-game, 6-5, Hebron’s senior-laden 2023 team has used that setback for motivation.
Hebron would like nothing more to advance past the first round of the postseason. Patterson and the other seniors for the Hawks have their minds set on finally winning a first-round postseason series. And the team has used that for fuel for their fire as they came into the 2023 season.
Hebron is 8-2 to begin District 6-6A play – Hawks had six such wins all of last season, though they qualified for the playoffs – which has included wins against defending co-district champs Coppell and Marcus. Patterson pitched another gem in a 5-2 victory against the Marauders on April 4, striking out seven while allowing just two runs and five hits.
Patterson improved to 7-0 Tuesday, allowing just one run over six innings with 10 strikeouts as Hebron held off a late rally from Plano to earn a 7-5 road win. For the season, he’s given up just five earned runs in 37 innings with 45 strikeouts.
Patterson will continue his baseball career with Tyler Junior College.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Patterson chats about Hebron’s recent win over Marcus, the team’s motivation to get past the first round of the playoffs, his pitching coach, reveals the name of his favorite Major League Baseball players and what sold him on Tyler Junior College.
SLM: Congrats on a great start to the season. How big was Hebron’s win over Marcus?
WP: It's a huge win for us. It's been a few years since we've beat them. It meant a lot to get a win.
SLM: Hebron seeks to advance past the first round of the playoffs. How much has that served as motivation for the Hawks?
WP: Just the fact that every one of our starters came back and is seniors now. There is just the added motivation to do better than we did last year and get further in the playoffs. Our talent has improved since last year and we're hoping to finally get past the first round. That is step one. It would mean a lot to us if we can make a run this year.
A lot of the guys on our team have made the playoffs and have been on varsity for the last two or three years. We want to do better than we did last year.
SLM: What has been working well for you on the mound this season?
WP: I've been working with my pitching coach a lot recently on my mechanics, and I've kind of figured it out a little bit and got a good feel of my body and how to use it on the mound. Just being able to know how to use my body on the mound this year has really helped me.
SLM: What is the name of the pitching coach that you’ve been working with?
WP: Michael Schweiss at ZL Performance. I just hit the one-year mark with him. Ever since I've been working with him, it's made a huge improvement in my pitching. Just being able to talk about anything in life and pitching has been huge. He puts me in a good mood and his knowledge of the game is very high.
SLM: How would you describe the chemistry that you have with catcher Robert Sanford?
WP: Me and Robert, we've been friends since elementary school. We grew up together and have been best friends since the first grade. Growing up with him and playing baseball with him has helped our chemistry, both on and off the field. We both know what we want to do when we're on the field. It's been able to work out so far.
SLM: How did you get into baseball?
WP: My older brother played baseball and my dad played baseball. Baseball has always been around me since I was young. I just kind of grew up playing baseball because that's what my dad and my brother did.
I started pitching around 9 or 10. I was always one of the harder throwers on the team and one of the better players on that team. I just kind of stuck of with it and it's panned out.
SLM: What did you like about Tyler Junior College?
WP: I went on a visit there last fall and loved the coaching staff there. They cared about their players a lot. They know their baseball there. They have a good culture there. Just being able to go there and compete for good coaches is kind of what I wanted from a college, and that's what they provided. Tyler ended up being a bigger city for a junior college, and I like that too about Tyler. It felt more like home there.
SLM: Who is your favorite Major League Baseball player?
WP: Jacob DeGrom. He's always been one of my favorites. I've always liked his mechanics and how he goes about his business and being a professional. He's the best in the game. That's what I've always liked him.
Now that he's signed with the Rangers, I get to watch him every five days here in Texas instead of looking at a box score from New York. It's a good thing that he's here now.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not playing baseball?
WP: I like to work out. I worked out just now. I like to hang out with my friends on the weekend and play video games every now and then. I'm a big Fortnite guy. I like MLB: The Show and NHL – mostly just sports games.
