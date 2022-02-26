Carrollton held its Run for Rover 5k on Saturday at McInnish Dog Park.
Participants and their pets got to run together to support the Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center. All of the 5k’s net proceeds went to helping the animal shelter provide vaccinations, food, heartworm treatment and neutering services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.