Carrollton 5k05

Councilmember Pat Cochran handed out medals to top finalists overall and in each age category ranging from under 10 to 70 and over.

 Winston Henvey

Carrollton held its Run for Rover 5k on Saturday at McInnish Dog Park.

Carrollton 5k04

The Run for Rover 5K commenced at 9 a.m. Runners began competing for the top places in their age categories.

Participants and their pets got to run together to support the Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center. All of the 5k’s net proceeds went to helping the animal shelter provide vaccinations, food, heartworm treatment and neutering services.

Carrollton 5k

Jett Pets sells jackets and other accessories for dogs at the Run for Rover 5K on Saturday
Carrollton 5k02

Racers line up at the starting line as the Run for Rover 5K commences
Carrollton 5k03

Awards were given for overall male and female runners and the top three finishers in each age category of the 5K competitive run (10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 & over)..
Carrollton 5k06

The race ran from McInnish Dog Park through the McInnish Sports Complex.
Carrolltn 5k _7.jpg

Runners had the option of bringing their own dogs or adopting a dog from Carrollton's animal shelter.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments