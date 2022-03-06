Carrollton Parks and Recreation hosted TexFest in the downtown square on Saturday to celebrate Texas independence.
A host of musicians played live in the gazebo as attendees explored booths with local vendors selling uniquely Texan food, drinks and artisan merchandise. Outdoor games including giant renditions of Tic-Tac-Toe and Connect Four were scattered across the green for attendees to challenge each other. Texas' war for independence lasted from October 1835 to April 1836. Texas' declaration of independence was adopted March 2, 1836 and is now recognized as Texas Independence Day.
