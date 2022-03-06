Texfest5

Texfest attendees attempted to stay on a mechanical bull on Saturday.

 Winston Henvey

Carrollton Parks and Recreation hosted TexFest in the downtown square on Saturday to celebrate Texas independence. 

Carrollton residents gathered in the downtown square for TexFest on Saturday.

A host of musicians played live in the gazebo as attendees explored booths with local vendors selling uniquely Texan food, drinks and artisan merchandise. Outdoor games including giant renditions of Tic-Tac-Toe and Connect Four were scattered across the green for attendees to challenge each other. Texas' war for independence lasted from October 1835 to April 1836. Texas' declaration of independence was adopted March 2, 1836 and is now recognized as Texas Independence Day. 

Festival attendees dance to artists performing in Downtown Carrollton's gazebo on Saturday.
Teddy the longhorn waits for TexFest attendees to pose with him on Saturday.
A variety of food vendors showed up to TexFest offering different styles of barbecue.
TexFest attendees attempt to lasso small metal longhorns in Downtown Carrollton on Saturday.
A variety of country artists performed at TexFest to celebrate Texas independence on Saturday in Carrollton's downtown square.
Kids posed with Spiderman and an antique fire truck at TexFest on Saturday.
Carrollton Parks and Recreation hosted TexFest in celebration of Texas independence on Saturday.
