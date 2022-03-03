Carrollton residents received recognition and awards on Wednesday for their contribution to the community they live in. Five awards were given out for neighborhood leadership, outstanding community organizations, youth volunteer of the year, volunteer of the year and the Jimmy Porter award recognizing volunteers in youth sports.
PHOTOS: Carrollton names its volunteers of the year
- Winston Henvey whenvey@starlocalmedia.com
