Andrea Allen won the Volunteer of the Year Award after multiple acts of service including founding her nonprofit, Connecting the Community, serving as a liaison to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, matching students to mentors, and acting as a mentor to CFBISD students.

Carrollton residents received recognition and awards on Wednesday for their contribution to the community they live in. Five awards were given out for neighborhood leadership, outstanding community organizations, youth volunteer of the year, volunteer of the year and the Jimmy Porter award recognizing volunteers in youth sports.

John Chollampel won the Neighborhood Leadership Award for bringing residents within his neighborhood together to make park renovations and playing an instrumental role in having a gazebo built, in addition to other neighborhood improvements.
Luke Edwards won the youth volunteer of the year award for his work as a community service coordinator at Newman Smith High School. He has helped in supplying 24 elementary and five middle schools with backpacks and school supplies, collected school supplies for Afghan refugees in Dallas after Kabul fell, gathered winter clothing for Metrocrest Services and Childhood Protective Services and raised money to sponsor a fellow high school student.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Whitaker accepts the Jimmy Porter Award on behalf of Mike Griffis. Griffis earned the award for his nearly 20 years of coaching a variety of teams in Carrollton while his kids played sports. Before coming to Carrollton, Griffis created a program at a local elementary school to get dads more involved in their kids' lives.
Operation Kindness received the Outstanding Community Organization Award for providing a safe haven for homeless pets in need of good families. The facility provides medical care to all animals who come in no matter the condition.
