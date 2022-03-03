Carrollton residents gathered at the Senior Center on Wednesday to learn about services provided by the city, school districts and local nonprofit organizations and to hear Mayor Kevin Falconer give his last State of the City address.
Volunteer Award nominees also gathered to see who won in various categories of Carrollton's Volunteer of the Year
Booths lined the Texas Ballroom including Republic Services, Operation Kindness, Lewisville ISD, the Citizens police and fire academies and more as representatives informed residents on all the opportunities they bring to the community.
Over 200 residents registered to come to the event.
