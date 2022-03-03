Citizen's evening 2

Stormwater Coordinator Devan Simmons talks with residents about Carrollton's environmental services at the Citizen's Evening on Wednesday.

 Winston Henvey

Carrollton residents gathered at the Senior Center on Wednesday to learn about services provided by the city, school districts and local nonprofit organizations and to hear Mayor Kevin Falconer give his last State of the City address.

Volunteer Award nominees also gathered to see who won in various categories of Carrollton's Volunteer of the Year  

Booths lined the Texas Ballroom including Republic Services, Operation Kindness, Lewisville ISD, the Citizens police and fire academies and more as representatives informed residents on all the opportunities they bring to the community.

Over 200 residents registered to come to the event. 

Citizen's evening 1

Community members gathered on Wednesday at the Carrollton Senior Center for the annual Citizen's Evening.
Citizen's evening 3

Residents learned about city services, waste collection, local nonprofits, programs offered by local schools and more at Wednesday's Citizen's Evening.
Citizen's evening 4

Carrollton community members take their seats as the Volunteer of the year award ceremony commences Wednesday evening.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments