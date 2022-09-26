Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound.
The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
Prior to opening BODYBAR, Vivek worked in strategy consulting, pursuing entrepreneurship and serving as an investment manager. Jyoti worked in sales and customer service and has experience working in the hospitality industry as a corporate account manager. Vivek said their separate professional backgrounds will help make sure the studio thrives in the area.
“Our plan is to be involved with the business and making sure everything is running smoothly,” Vivek said.
The couple have a lot of interest in personal wellness and hope to bring their interest to Flower Mound with the studio.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we saw an opportunity to support the betterment of those in our community and help them achieve their fitness goals through BODYBAR,” said Jyoti in a press release. “Vivek and I are attuned to our personal health and wellness, so this concept immediately attracted our attention. With this being our first franchise experience, the BODYBAR team has been incredibly supportive and helpful with getting our business launched.”
BODYBAR Pilates is known for its integrative, athletically-driven workouts that unite the Pilates method with modern exercise training. The location will focus on strength, toning and modern movement and will have a warm, welcoming environment for everyone. This will be the seventh studio in Texas and the first studio owned by Vivek and Jyoti.
Kicking off events prior to the grand opening is Founding Member Classes from Monday, Sept. 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28. These classes are for individuals who already have a Founding Membership and are invited to participate in free classes throughout those days.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 a.m., the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce and the studio will be hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the location’s official opening. On Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., there will be an “open bar” event, which is for BODYBAR members and Flower Mound residents to tour the studio, enjoy refreshments and enter into raffles during the event.
Finally, on Thursday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be free classes hosted by the studio called First-Timer Classes that will break down the workout for first-timers or anyone in the community that is interested.
The studio address is 2840 Flower Mound Road, Suite 140.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
