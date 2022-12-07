The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission met on earlier this month to address several public hearing items that would amend zoning maps.
The first public hearing item was to consider an ordinance amending the zoning to establish a specific use permit for an automobile or light load truck sales on a property zoned as a Light Industrial District located at 2001 Midway Road, Suite 121. The request for the specific use permit would require an amendment of the official zoning map.
The applicant, owner of Glass Doctor of North Texas Used Automobile Sales, has been selling at that location since 2018 and is hoping to renew his used automobile license after the state of Texas changed its law. When he first started selling, it was not a requirement and is now coming before the planning and zoning commission to get a special use permit to continue selling.
After a lengthy discussion, the special use permit motion passed. The item will come before the Carrollton City Council in approximately five weeks at the Jan. 10, 2023 meeting.
The other two public hearing agenda items were closely related and were heard and voted on at the same time. The items would consider a resolution amending the comprehensive plan and the future land use map to change a medium intensity office to a single-family detached residential.
The items would also consider an ordinance amending the zoning of a Corporate Commercial District to establish a Planned Development District. This would change the base zoning to a single-family residential district and create developmental standards and conceptual plans.
Several community members spoke during the public hearing for the two items who were homeowners nearby, opposing the planned development. Jason Carpenter, Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission Chair, also expressed his opposition during the public hearing.
Both items failed unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
