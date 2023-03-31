DALLAS – When the first of the District 6-6A boys golf tournament had concluded, Plano West and Marcus found themselves in a familiar position.
Last year, the Wolves and Marauders forged a tie atop the leaderboard before West won by 10 strokes on the second day to defend their title.
Fast-forward to Wednesday afternoon, and West held just a three-stroke lead over Marcus. And just like last year, the Wolves used another strong second day on the links to best the Marauders by 21 strokes to capture first place. West shot even-par 288, compared to 306 for Marcus, which also qualified a team for the Region I-6A tournament after finishing in second place.
“Our kids are pretty tough,” said Joe Cravens, West head coach. “They come out and battle every day. The good thing about our kids is that they don’t quit on anything. Our No. 1 didn’t play like he should have Wednesday. To be honest, he told us before he teed off that he was going to go low. He made seven birdies on the front. All of our other kids know that they’ve just got to keep competing.”
West has counted on its top golfers to deliver in big moments, and for the Wolves, they received a pair of below-par finishes from senior Ethan Fang and junior Alex Huang – a big reason why West finished in first place. Fang shot 5-under, 67, on Thursday, and 139 overall, while Huang carded a 74 on day two for a final score of 143. Overall, the Wolves placed four in the top 10. Sophomore Khai Reeves tied for fifth with a 36-hole score of 150, while senior Trey Sample finished in a three-way tie for seventh with a 153.
“He’s a good player,” Cravens said of Fang. “It doesn’t matter what the conditions are. That kid is tough.”
Marcus battled through cloudy and, at times, windy conditions to book a repeat trip to the Region I-6A tournament.
The Marauders got four top-10 finishes to earn a team trophy. Senior Sam Pampling took third in the two-day event with a 145. He caught fire late in the tournament with a birdie on the last three holes to card a two-under par on the back nine after even-par 36 on the front nine. Awesome Burnett (79-74, 153), Kenneth Melendez (79-75, 154) and Tyson Embry (78-76, 154) battled to 10th place.
Marcus also had an individual regional qualifier from its ‘B’ team with senior Bryce Meier, who shot 147 over the course of the two days to finish in fourth place.
Hebron qualified a girls team for the regional tournament earlier in the week, and on Thursday, a sophomore Dylan Desserano outlasted the field to finish with a 150 and earn an individual berth in the second round of the postseason.
Coppell put up a good fight to finish in third place with a team score of 615, which earned the Cowboys a team trophy. Freshman Rishab Shroff (153) earned a spot on the all-district second team with a seventh-place finish.
Hebron finished two rungs below Coppell in fifth, carding a 624 for the two-day tournament. Flower Mound took seventh with a 645. Sophomore Andrew Park was a second-team all-6-6A honoree after tying for 10th with a 154.
Plano East finished 11th with a 678. Freshman Carter Cox spearheaded the Panthers’ efforts with a 159.
Plano took 12th and had a team score of 690. Sophomore Oscar Barragan Guerra had a two-day total of 157.
Lewisville was 13th with a 692. Senior Jordan Srubar turned in the top score for the Farmers with a 161.
